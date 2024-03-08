Government committed to eliminating fake oil palm on market – Paul Amaning

Business News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

President of the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana, Paul Amaning, has in a joint operation with the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana and the Tree Crop Development Authority, intensified moves to eliminate fake oil on the Ghanaian market.



According to Mr Amaning, the operation forms part of a nationwide exercise initiated to stop the smuggling of unapproved vegetable oil into the country.



He stressed that the need has come for the public to help the Tree Crop Development Authority to eliminate fake oil palm from the market.



The operation extended to Kasoa New Market where shops such as Choice, Aicha, White Lilly and Ami, Kingsam were stormed.



Paul Amaning, the coordinator of the taskforce who led the operations, explained that a government directive since November 2023 mandated all imported vegetable oils to pass through both Tema and Takoradi ports.



Vegetable oils crossing Ghana's land borders were declared illegal.



He expressed concern over the prevalence of smuggling, explaining that it constituted a threat to over 8,000 jobs made up of farmers, millers, producers, and manufacturers.



He emphasised that only four brands – Kings Oil, Frytol, Hayat, and Golden Drop – are legal and approved for consumption in Ghana.



However, during the operation across Kasoa, Mallam Market, and Adabraka in Accra, none of these approved brands were found, indicating a significant influx of smuggled oils in the market.



“I was so surprised not to see one made in Ghana vegetable oil, which tells that the market is flooded with smuggled oil which is very bad. The security agencies and Customs have to sit up. I can tell you frankly that they are not doing their job at all.



“Some of these oils are not meant for consumption, they are for soap production, that is what we want Ghanaians to know,” Paul Amaning told Accra-based Adom TV in an interview.



“Eight shops were closed at the end of the day and their owners would be handed over to Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for legal action,” Mr Amaning said.



He urged Ghanaians to be vigilant and avoid consuming smuggled vegetable oils, cautioning that some of these oils may not be fit for consumption and could pose health risks.



