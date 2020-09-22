Business News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Government announces construction of fish landing site in Ekumfi Otuam

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, others visit the site for the construction

The Minister of Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah has on Wednesday, 16th September, 2020 announced the construction of an additional fishing port and landing site in Otuam in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region of Ghana.



According to the Transport Minister, funds have already been made available for the Ekumfi Otuam fishing Port and landing sites and construction is expected to commence in September, 2020.



“I am the Minister of Transport and I can assure you that the money for this project is available,” the Transport Minister explained in the local dialect.



The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah who was accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Ekumfi Constituency and Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Kingsley Francis Ato Codjoe, the Acting Chief Director at the Ministry of Transport, Mrs. Mabel Sagoe, Engineers and Consultants of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), Engineers and officials from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and the Ministry of Transport revealed that the project will comprise of a breakwater, a fish market, a net mending hall, a fuel station, an ice making plant, and a day care centre for children.



Taking his turn to address the Chiefs and people of Ekumfi Otuam, the Member of Parliament for Ekumfi Constituency and Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Kingsley Francis Ato Codjoe expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo Addo for selecting Ekumfi Otuam as a beneficiary of the fishing ports and landing site projects.



The Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah introduced the engineers from CHEC, who have been contracted to construct the fish landing site in Otuam to the traditional authorities and members of the community and encouraged the local people in the community to live in harmony with the contractors to ensure speedy execution of the project.



“There would come a point where you may encounter some discomforts as a result of the construction works. You may need to temporarily relocate your activities. When the time comes, please come together for a pleasant way forward,” The Minister adviced.



The members of the Otuam Traditional Authority called for unity among the people to ensure that the project is successfully executed for the benefit of the community.



“Let us come together in unity and prayer to ensure this project is successful because it has been long overdue,” the Chief of Otuam encouraged.



The Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, and Member of Parliament for Ekumfi Constituency, Kingsley Francis Ato Codjoe, assured the fishing community of the government’s commitment to develop the fisheries sector for national economic development.



“We thank the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for committing to invest into the coastal regions of the country,” he said.



Otuam which is located in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region of Ghana and well known as the hometown of the former and late President, Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills, becomes the 12th community, selected by government to construct the fishing ports and landing sites with the other initial eleven being Axim and Dixcove in the Western Region, Moree, Mumford, Winneba, Senya Beraku, Gomoa Fete and Elmina in the Central Region, Teshie and James Town in the Greater Accra Region, and Keta in the Volta Region.

