Business News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: GNA

Government agenda remains job creation, prosperity for all – Deputy Minister

Gifty Eugenia Kusi, Deputy Western Regional Minister

Gifty Eugenia Kusi, Deputy Western Regional Minister, says the agenda of Government remains a “Ghana Beyond Aid,” job creation and prosperity for all.



She has, therefore, urged all heads of departments and other public sector institutions to share in that vision by deploying all expertise and competencies to actualize it.



She also tasked the heads to consider the need to deepen their existing collaboration with other institutions and the private sector as crucial instrument for speedy growth and development.



Mrs Kusi made the remarks at a day’s joint meeting of Heads of Department (HODs) of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) and Heads of other Public Sector Institutions in Takoradi.



She explained that the overarching objective of the meeting was to avoid duplication of projects, programmes and activities by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and it was also to ensure effective and efficient service delivery to the public.



“In line with this, it is imperative that we meet periodically to evaluate and review our activities as heads for improved performance in the ensuing years,” she said.



Mrs Kusi assured the public that the RCC’s mandate of coordination, monitoring and evaluation of performance of MDAs, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and non-state actors would be pursued vigorously to engender local economic development going into 2021.



In a presentation, Mr Joseph Amoah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Shama, said chieftaincy disputes and abandoning of sites or not reporting to site by contractors as a major challenge hampering growth.



He called on the Region’s House of Chiefs and the Ghana Highway Authority respectively to address the issues.



He also cited sand winning as another challenge confronting the District and called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Minerals Commission (MC) to bring the perpetrators under control.



He told the gathering that Inchaban Barrier would be relocated to Assorkor near shama since its current location contributed to the building up of traffic and threatened security.



He called on the Ghana Highway Authority to provide ramps and shelter for the security personnel who would be managing the post.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.