Government, World Bank to desilt Odaw River with $200 million investment

Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Government through the Ministry of Works of Housing has said it is collaborating with the World Bank to desilt the Odaw River under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID).



The sector minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye addressing journalists at a press conference in Accra said the move will see an investment of $200 million to undertake the exercise.



He added that the project forms part of strategies to tackle flooding in vulnerable communities across the Greater Accra region.



“The other component of the government’s comprehensive programme to tackle flooding in vulnerable communities is an investment in the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project. The government is collaborating with the World Bank to invest $200 million in this project to mitigate flood risks and solid waste management challenges in the Odaw drainage channel,” the minister said.



To ensure the impact of the rainy season is minimized among vulnerable communities, Francis Asenso-Boakye said engagements have been held with relevant stakeholders to enforce regulations and laws to curb the development of structures on water bodies.



He however said the government will further engage National Security to provide support for various MMDAs in the country to help enforce these laws and regulations.



“To address the human-induced challenges, the Ministry has engaged with National Security to seek support for the Assemblies to enforce planning laws and building regulations to stop development on Teshie water lands and other water bodies across the country.”



He continued, “Additionally, the Ministry is engaging the Ministry of Local Government to enhance support for the Assemblies in dealing with the challenges of buildings on waterways and drainage buffers.”



