Government, Ga Mantse pledge support for IATC

Business News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, and the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, have pledged the support of government and the Ga Traditional Council for the India Africa Trade Council (IATC).



They expressed their profound gratitude to the IATC for selecting Ghana as its headquarters for the West and Central Africa regions.



Speaking at the maiden IATC Trade summit held in Accra on October 18, 2022, the Ga Mantse said he is excited about Ghana hosting the West and Central Africa headquarters of the Council.



He, therefore, pledged his fullest support to the IATC.



The Member of Parliament for the people of Juabeng South, who doubles as deputy trade minister, urged members of the IATC to embrace Ghana’s flagship industrialisation programme, the One District-One Factory (1D1F).



Mr. Baafi promised the doors of government will always be open to investors, saying government will always support investors.



IATC Delegation Visits Ghana



The Global President of IATC, Dr. Asif Iqbal, was in Ghana to attend the summit and also present to Dr. James Gnanaraj Rajamani his letter of credence, confirming his appointment as the Chairman of IATC West and Central Africa.



Mr. Iqbal was accompanied to Ghana by his vice, Mr. Wali Kashvi, and Trade Commissioner of Telanga State, India, Krishna Vamsi.



In his address at the summit, Dr. Iqbal admonished businessmen and women to take advantage of international trade liberalisation policies to ensure effective growth of the business communities.



On his part, Dr. James Rajamani assured of his readiness to live up to his responsibilities in coordinating activities of the Central and West Africa sub-regions.



Recognition



The three management directors of IATC were presented with certificates of recognition from IATC Global Head Office based in India.



They are: Dr. Immanuel Rajamani, Executive Director-International Protocol; Neelesh Bhatia, Executive Director-Finance and Administration; and Mr.Peter Mensah, Executive Director-Operations and Corporate Affairs.



The summit attracted several key personalities from industry, the diplomatic community, government, religious leaders, traditional leaders and the security agencies.



In attendance were: the Board Chairman of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Kwame Acheampong Boateng; Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs of Sierra Leone, Dr. Memunatu Pratt; the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh; the Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye; Bono East Regional Minister, Akwasi Adu Gyan; member of the Board of IATC and Chief Executive Officer of the EIB Network, Mr. Nat Adisi (Borla Ray); as well as some selected Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



About IATC



The idea of India Africa Trade Council came about in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic’s peak.



IATC is a non-governmental organisation established in consultation with the various heads of Trade bodies in Africa and the presidents/representatives and professionals of repute from the entire Indo-African region.



It was formed with a view to giving the business communities of both India and Africa a voice and a tool to foster development.