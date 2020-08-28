Business News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: GNA

Gov't unveils Business Regulatory Reforms Portal to improve dialogue

Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry

Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Thursday unveiled the Ghana Business Regulatory Reforms Portal to provide information on business related laws and regulations for prompt decision-making.



The Portal is an electronic registry with about 5,000 business laws and regulations uploaded onto it, which can be accessed through www.brr.gov.gh.



It also contains regulatory and administrative notices, directives and procedures as well as administrative fees, forms and charges.



It is an interactive platform to allow policymakers easily consult businesses and individuals in a transparent, inclusive and timely manner on policy issues geared towards achieving Government's objective of making the nation the most business-friendly destination in Africa.



At the official launch of the Portal in Accra, Mr Kyerematen said businesses anywhere in the world could easily view and obtain business-related laws and regulations being implemented in Ghana.



He said it formed part of Government's vision of achieving a "Ghana Beyond Aid" through attracting capital investments from the private sector for accelerated economic growth and industrial transformation.



The event was attended by government officials, captains of industry, heads of public and private sector institutions as well as the business community.



The online portal was developed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry with funding from the Department of International Development (DFID), a UK Government Agency for administering foreign aid.



The Trade Minister said the platform would improve transparency and inclusiveness as well as promote dialogue and feedback between government and all its stakeholders to enhance quality service delivery.



"It is government's agenda of making Ghana the most business-friendly nation in Africa. Therefore, one of the most critical success factors for enhancing private sector performance and growth is the effectiveness of the private sector's contribution in defining and improving the policy and regulatory environment within which they operate," Mr Kyerematen said.



He said while the nation was weaning itself from foreign aid dependency, it was imperative to replace that with private sector capital to promote investments, job creation and ensure self-reliance, especially as the Covid-19 pandemic had affected the global supply chain.



Mr Philip Smith, the DFID Country Director, in brief remarks via Zoom, assured of the UK Government's commitment towards supporting Ghana's trade and investment drive.



He said his Government would continue its partnership with Ghana in various sectors including trade, manufacturing, investment and agriculture to boost their economies, create jobs and alleviate poverty.



There were solidarity messages from some identifiable business associations including the Ghana Association of Industries, Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Association of Small Scale Industries and Private Enterprises Federation.



They lauded government's e-Registry initiative and expressed the belief that it would help in building competitive, responsive and resilient businesses.





