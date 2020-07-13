Business News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Gov’t procures 1,300 outboard motors for fishers in Coastal Dev’t Zone

The move was done under Ministry of Special Development Initiatives

Government through the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has procured 1, 300 Yamaha outboard motors for onward distribution to fisherfolks within the Coastal Development Zone (CDZ).



The move which is being done under the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives forms part of a grand strategy by the government to distribute highly subsidized outboard motors as part of efforts to give a strong boost to the fishing industry.



Speaking after earlier inspection of the outboard motors by officials of the Agriculture Development Bank (ADB) at Japan Motors in Tema, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Chief Executive Officer Of CODA said that the 40 horsepower Yamaha outboard motor, which currently sells at GHc18,376.00 will be offered to beneficiaries at GHc10,000 as directed by the President.



According to him, the reduction of 45.6 percent compared to market prices follows a directive by President Akufo-Addo.



Additionally, CODA had procured 5,000 outboard motors to be distributed in line with the vision of President Akufo-Addo to implement pro-poor social intervention programs through the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) of which CODA is an implementing agency.



He said the outboard motors would be distributed to poor fishers who were struggling to maintain their livelihoods due to a myriad of factors.



Prior to the distribution, the Chief Executive said CODA embarked on sensitization exercise in all major fishing locations within the CDZ to inform, educate and explain the modalities to the fisherfolks in order to ensure that the right beneficiaries received the support.



The CODA boss said his outfit constituted committees at all landing locations to scrutinize, shortlist and recommend potential beneficiaries based on the agreed criteria to ensure that those in the greatest and most urgent need receive the outboard motors.



He, therefore, assured CODA’s determination to ensure transparency, accountability, and equity in the distribution of the outboard motors.

