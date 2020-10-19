Business News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Gov’t holds national conference on AfCFTA implementation agreement

Government will hold a two-day National Conference in Accra from Tuesday 20th to 21st October, 2020 on the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement.



The National Conference is organised by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI), the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the National AfCFTA Coordination Office, in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission (UNECA).



A statement issued in Accra on Sunday 18th October 2020 by the Ministry of Trade and industry said the theme of the conference is “Empowering Ghanaian Businesses to harness the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement under the framework of the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS)”.



The statement said “the National Conference will bring together relevant stakeholders from the private and public sectors in Ghana to discuss Government of Ghana’s export development interventions aimed at empowering the private sector to harness the benefits of the AfCFTA”.



President Akufo-Addo is expected to open the 2 day conference and will use the opportunity to articulate Government’s commitment to the AfCFTA and to the empowerment of the private sector to boost Ghana’s trade with Continental Africa, with Trading scheduled to start on January 1st, 2021.



Participants will include CEOs in the Business Community, Senior Policy Makers, Parliamentarians, Academia, Representatives of Civil Society Organizations, Development Partners and the Media.



The first National Conference on AfCFTA was organised by Government in August 2019.

