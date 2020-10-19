Business News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Google now has a new humming feature for phones

Google is deploying a new humming feature for phones

Google has introduced a new feature for Android phones and iPhones which helps users find a song by humming its melody.



The feature allows users to hum, sing, or whistle the tune into their phones.



Google announced the new feature on Thursday, October 15, 2020 and has started rolling it out globally to iPhone and Android users.



Currently, the feature is available in English for iPhone users and in more than 20 languages on Android.



The new tool, however, only works on mobile devices, so at this time, it won't work on users’ Google Home or Nest speakers.



The technology to match tones to a database of identified songs through singing, humming and whistling -- instead of from lyrics alone -- has existed for more than a decade and was a staple in the music app SoundHound as far back as 2009.



To get started using Google's new feature, grab your phone and open the latest version of the Google app or Google Search widget. Then, tap the Microphone icon and say "what's this song?" You can also tap the Search a song button. Finally, start humming, singing or whistling the tune to get your results.



If you're using Google Assistant, just say "Hey Google, what's this song?" and then start humming the tune. Google will show you the most likely results based on the tune you hummed. You can select the song to listen to it and see if it's the one that's been stuck in your head.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.