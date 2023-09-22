Goods are very expensive because of Customs Commissioner – TAGG President

Business News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The President of the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), David Kwadwo Amoateng has bemoaned the ‘extreme corruption’ he claimed is going on at Tema Harbour.



He alleged that the Customs Commissioner is enriching himself while traders are suffering with exorbitant duties “which do not even make sense.”



“Why are they making things difficult for us?” David Kwadwo Amoateng questioned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



He also said, “Customs Commissioner is the reason why things are getting expensive in this country. We [TAGG] are going to spread out pricing based on the duties we are charged.”



