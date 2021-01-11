Business News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Goldstreet Business

Goldstreet Editorial: Ghana’s bounce back can be far from being a far-fetched dream

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

There is no doubt to the fact that Ghana’s rebound will witness tough challenges. However, there are quite many factors that are encouraging to put Ghana on its track in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.



First and foremost, it is worthy to note that the very recent swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo for the second consecutive term has come at a time when the country is yet to recover from the impact of COVID-19.



This to a great extent has come as a blessing in disguise for Ghana as the current mindset of the President is freshly tuned to fulfill promises and make way for Ghana’s economic rebound.



Given this situation, logically the wheels of development will gain momentum which will be aided by a more sincere, honest and pragmatic approach with a deep intent. Further, for Ghanaians, more than a coronavirus infected blood; the virus of various socio-economic challenges is already running in their veins.



Another crucial factor that’s worth the attention is the message from America’s President-elect Joe Biden congratulating President Akufo-Addo. He has stated that he is hopeful of more engaging dialogue in the future with the Ghanaian leader.



For Ghanaians, more than letting this message go unregistered in their minds there is reason to believe it with a positive outlook because the American President-elect has included the fact there are common problems which America and Ghana are facing and that the problems make it relevant to strengthen the relationship that exists.



Meanwhile the Ghanaian President has laid impetus to Foreign Direct Investment and has envisioned a strong economy for Ghana which is poised to undergo structural transformation.



This will generate jobs for the country’s young people. The President has stressed on various initiatives like free education, infrastructure development and his vision to build a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’. The President also intends to take a significant step towards reducing the infrastructure deficit that has plagued Ghana.



Ghana is also emerging with new opportunities. It is an ideal haven for call centers (a popular arm of the BPO concept) thanks to the country’s geographical presence in a time zone that permits both – convenience and feasibility to communicate with the U.S.A. and European countries.



Ghanaians from their end should give utmost attention to value the power of literacy and education. Apart from adhering to COVID-19 precautions such as regular sanitizing, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, citizens should refrain from believing in rumours. Wasteful expenditure must be avoided with a will to control the mind.



An economic rebound after the most trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic may be sluggish but will be far from being standstill.