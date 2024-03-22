Golden Coast Developers shine at the International Property Awards for Africa

Business News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: Golden Coast Developers

In a remarkable display of architectural excellence, Golden Coast Developers has once again proven its prowess in the real estate industry by clinching top honors at the International Property Awards for Africa 2023-2024. The company's latest project, Heritage 100, has been awarded the prestigious 5-star winner in both the Best Apartment / Condominium Development Ghana and Best Residential High Rise Development Ghana categories, standing out among hundreds of entries.



The award ceremony, which took place in London on February 22, 2024, saw the CEO of Golden Coast Developers personally accepting these esteemed awards. This achievement is a reflection of the company's dedication to merging contemporary design with African heritage, creating spaces that are not only visually stunning but also culturally meaningful.



Located in the vibrant neighborhood of Labone, Accra, Heritage 100 is an afropolitan community of luxury apartments that offers nine stories of spacious living, green energy, and modern amenities. As Ghana's first Edge certified residential building, Heritage 100 sets a new standard for sustainable and wellness-focused living, with its commitment to reduced energy consumption and the use of sustainable materials.



Neil Oku, the CEO of Golden Coast Developers, has expressed his belief that Africa is poised for a wave of development, and Heritage 100 is designed with Africans, African Americans, and investors in mind. "We had the freedom to design Heritage 100 in any way we wanted, but we chose to construct it to represent the essence of Africa," he remarked.



For more information about Heritage 100 and its exceptional features, visit here