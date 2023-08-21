Give us two weeks to pay arrears, allowances - NSS to personnel

Business News of Monday, 21 August 2023

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has appealed to personnel to be patient with them as they work towards paying them their arrears and current allowances owed them.



According to NSS, the monies have been approved by the Ministry of Finance, therefore, would clear all backlog soon.



In an interview with Citi News, the acting Head of Corporate Affairs for NSS, Ambrose Entsiwah Junior stressed that his outfit will commence payment of personnel from January to July this year.



He noted that the new allowance [GH¢715.57] would take effect from July.



“We were owing them [NSS personnel] for the month of June and July together with the arrears and last Friday, we paid them the June allowances, and we are working toward paying them the arrears which had been approved by the Ministry of Finance, and we have asked them to submit their data,” he said.



“Maximum two weeks, we will pay the arrears from January to June, and after we have paid the arrears, we will pay the July allowance with the new rate.”



Meanwhile, there has been an upward adjustment of the monthly allowances for National Service personnel from GH¢559 to GH¢715.57.



