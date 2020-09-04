Business News of Friday, 4 September 2020

'Give us three years to pay GH¢4m tax on rent allowance' – UG pleads with GRA

Officials of the University of Ghana have pleaded with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to give them three years to pay the GH¢4 million tax on rent allowance



According to the 2017 Auditor General’s report, tax on rent allowance was not deducted and paid in contravention of the tax laws.



Appearing before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee Thursday September 4, the university officials pleaded for more time to recover the amounts.



“We are in talks with GRA to resolve the issue and indeed we have made some payment and we need to negotiate with GRA to have a payment plan and by the next three years we should be able to have it fully paid,” they said.



The Chairman of PAC James Klutse Avedzi who interrogated the university officials said, “Any income received by the university is taxable; either from your employment or business investments.



“They are receiving this by virtue of being in the employment of the university. You don’t pay these allowance to anybody, but to people who work for you.”

