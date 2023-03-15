Give us back our jobs if you want to reintroduce road toll – Former workers

Business News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former toll workers across the country have stated that they expect to be rehired following the announcement of the reintroduction of the road toll.



According to the former workers, despite the fact that the Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah, reiterated the government’s commitment to redeploy them after the toll was eliminated, they have not been redeployed.



Anthony Adarkwah, a group leader, stated that despite several promises, no members of the group have been redeployed.



To that end, they wish to be classified as toll collectors.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that “we expect that we would be considered as workers for the reintroduction of the road toll”.



He also revealed that they had not been consulted on the matter, but that they expected to be.



“When the road toll was scrapped, we kept meeting with the Minister but it was all promises about the reintroduction and redeployment. But nothing happened. We have also not been contacted about plans to reinstate the road toll. We would take steps as a group to meet with the Minister and discuss the next steps, he said.