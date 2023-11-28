Ghanaians on X call out MTN over 'outrageous' data price increase

Business News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Ghanaians on X (formerly Twitter) are at the throat of telecommunications giant MTN Ghana, over its 15% increase in data charges.



MTN has increased charges for data packages by 15% effective today November 28, 2023.



Per the new charges, users get less data for the same price before the new increase.



Earlier this year, when MTN increased its prices, there were rumours that this was a directive from the government and the National Communications Authority to regulate the telecommunications space.



The directive was for MTN to make its products competitive to allow other telcos to become sustainable in the market.



The concerns of many are centered on the high cost of living that Ghana currently faces, therefore an increase in data charges is an exacerbation of the already existing suffering.



In a 2021 report, Ghana had the cheapest pricing for mobile internet data in sub-Saharan Africa, a report on world mobile internet data pricing has revealed.



The report, conducted by UK’s internet experts, cable.co.uk, compared the cost of 1GB of mobile data across 6,148 mobile data plans in 230 countries.



The report ranked Ghana’s internet pricing as the cheapest in West Africa and one of the cheapest in the world at an average price of 1GB of mobile data at $0.66.



One user @_lawslaw wrote: "For 399ghc, we got 214gb. You guys then increased it to 399ghc for 186gb. It’s now 350ghc for 92gb. MTN Ghana why???. It is clear you people know you can rob us any time of day and there’s absolutely nothing anybody can do about it, cos there’s no better competitor out there."



He also added: "If you talk, they’ll say ebe the NCA forcing their hands to make such decisions so that people will move to other networks to prevent monopoly. Meanwhile that’s going against we the customers and MTN is profiting more and more because no one is willing to ditch MTN."





For 399ghc, we got 214gb. You guys then increased it to 399ghc for 186gb. It’s now 350ghc for 92gb. MTN Ghana why???. It is clear you people know you can rob us any time of day and there’s absolutely nothing anybody can do about it, cos there’s no better competitor out there. — LAW ???? (@_lawslaw) November 28, 2023

@MTNGhana adjusts prices of its products upwards due to increased operational costs.



A thread on Changes to Data Bundles : pic.twitter.com/i84iMQQCnN — #TomorrowsVoices (@_ohemmanuel) November 28, 2023

If you talk, they’ll say ebe the NCA forcing their hands to make such decisions so that people will move to other networks to prevent monopoly. Meanwhile that’s going against we the customers and MTN is profiting more and more because no one is willing to ditch MTN. — LAW ???? (@_lawslaw) November 28, 2023

“Your prices are too good. You are creating a monopoly. Reduce your bundle prices so the order telcos can compete with you” — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 28, 2023

There’s nothing mtn can do about it It’s not their fault they have many customers or them having a better network service NCA should set standards for the other networks eg. network availability at every town in the country Some villages only have mtn network,they have no option — skrrrrrr (@igigzird) November 28, 2023

If you can’t afford a favorable MTN data package, blame Bawumia and Ursula Owusu not MTN. MTN is only following the directives of this wicked government after the high court dismissed their suit against an SMP declaration by the government. pic.twitter.com/3KeDLRj80M — MrOpare (@mista_opare) November 28, 2023

If you can't afford MTN data, you can blame Ursula Owusu and Bawumia are real culprits. According to Ursula and her NCA, the growing dominance of MTN has a negative impact on consumer choice.



Plus, don't forget that Vodafone increased their data prices months ago. pic.twitter.com/7o6xdoO7lX — Popo ???????????????? (@Popony_) November 28, 2023

thanks for contacting us. Kindly be informed that the changes were implemented in response to a regulatory directive please. We have lots of other exciting offers available for you. Kindly dial *550# for more information. We are grateful for choosing MTN *kwame — MTN Ghana (@MTNGhana) November 11, 2022

How can a man who claim he is so passionate about digitalization endorse the activation of a very wicked idea of SMP policy which has tend to be killing the ordinary Ghanaian by struggling to buy a perfect data plan which can last long.. Ursula Owusu must cancel this bogus policy pic.twitter.com/oVsMHlv1lE — Alhaji Nas ???? (@Alhaji_Nas_Gh) November 28, 2023

