Ghanaians in Canada will not accept the padded results of the 2020 presidential race

Press Releases of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Hamza Suhyini, Contributor

In no uncertain terms, the Canada chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a leading democratic party in Ghana, would like to state that we do not accept the recently held 2020 presidential race results.



We strongly believe, based on the evidence we have gathered across Ghana, that the collated results of the presidential elections were rigged in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Likewise, we will continue to resist all attempts by the Electoral Commission of Ghana to subvert Ghanaians' valid will.



The evidence uncovered shows that the NPP candidate could not have garnered 50+1% of the total valid votes cast to be declared winner of the presidential elections, as the EC want Ghanaians to believe.



Several analysts and pundits in the Ghanaian media have observed what appears to be explicit mathematical gymnastics of the padded results that have since been declared in favor of the New Patriotic Party. Never in our dear republic's history have we seen such collusion and dishonesty from a constitutionally mandated body hitherto required to be a referee without fear or favor.



The chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, having been appointed by the New Patriotic Party candidate, appears to bend over backward for the candidate and the New Patriotic Party, even in light of evidence abound of over-voting, intimidation of polling agents of the National Democratic Congress. There is evidence of vote padding for the candidate of the National Patriotic Party by the Electoral Commission.



The official report of the 2020 elections issued by the European Union observers noted, "presiding officers appeared to have difficulties completing the result forms. The polling station result forms were not publicly displayed in 17 polling stations although party agents received signed copy of the result form in all cases".



Also, the twelve-page report stated that "collation process was less well organized and less transparent, often due to a lack of detailed procedures, inadequate facilities, and overcrowding, which at times led to agents and observers not having a clear view of the procedures and the filling in of result forms."



The 2020 election team and lawyers for the National Democratic Congress have completed an audit of the nation-wide presidential results available to the party. They are awaiting further direction from our candidate H.E former president John Dramani Mahama and the party's hierarchy.



We will not relent until the re-collation of every valid vote cast and our candidate H.E John Dramani Mahama is declared president-elect.



Hamza Suhyini



NDC Vancouver,



Canada

