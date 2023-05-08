Ghanaians don't trust Bawumia on the economy and job creation - Global InfoAnalytics

Business News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa, has disclosed that a recent poll conducted by his outfit has shown that Ghanaians don’t trust Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia when it comes to issues on the economy and job creation.



According to him, job creation and the economy are key factors voters consider in their decision to vote and the vice president not having the backing of electorates on them is significant.



Dankwa added that Bawumia is slightly ahead of his main contender for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries, Alan Kyerematen, when it comes to education but is behind Alan when it comes to the economy and job creation.



“At the moment in the polls, on the economy and jobs, he [Bawumia] is lagging behind. What we have seen with the data show that people don’t trust him on the economy or job issues and these are the top three election issues facing Ghanaians, that is jobs, economy and education,” he is quoted to have said on Citi FM’s the Big Issue programme.



The Global InfoAnalytics boss added that the vice president who had significant support in previous polls is now losing the support of delegates of the NPP.



“We believed Bawumia was miles ahead a year ago, even with the delegates but with time events in the country on the economy have made the gains somehow eroded… He is slightly ahead with what we have seen but it is not huge enough to deliver a knockout blow,” he said.



The likes of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Assin Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apreku, are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:















IB/FNOQ