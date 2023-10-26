Ghanaians are working hard towards a quick economic recovery - Oppong-Nkrumah

Business News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has said Ghanaians are working hard towards a quick recovery of the local economy.



His comment comes after a business delegation from Denmark and Switzerland visited Ghana on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, to explore investment opportunities in Ghana.



Oppong-Nkrumah said government was poised to build the needed partnerships with the investors to service both African and global markets.



The move, he added will help boost the local economy and put it on a sound footing.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the Information Minister said, "Earlier today, we welcomed a business delegation from Denmark and Switzerland to explore investment opportunities in Ghana."



"The people of Ghana are working hard towards a quick recovery of the Ghanaian economy, and we look to opening up to build the needed partnerships to service African and global markets," he added.



The macroeconomic indicators of the local economy, according to reports, have begun showing positive signals.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta recently entreated Ghanaians to remain optimistic as the economy is moving towards a steady path.



