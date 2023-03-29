Ghanaian youth entering into entrepreneurial roles commendable - Shadrach Owusu

Business News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: GNA

The Chief Executive Officer and Partner-In-Chief of Cardiff Analytica, Mr. Shadrach Owusu, says the detoure of Ghanaian youth from the conventional way of expecting job opportunities from the government, to venturing into entrepreneurial roles is commendable.



According to him, that is the best way of combating the high rate of unemployment among graduates in the country.



Mr Shadrach Owusu said there is the need for the average Ghanaian youth to harness their theoretical and practical potential by exploring opportunities in the private sector, a course which has birthed Cardiff Analytica.



Cardiff Analytica (CA) is a versatile consulting firm with specialists in Communication Strategy and Crisis Management, Investment Consulting and Brokerage, Business Intelligence Analytics and Data Visualisation, Brand Management and Media Marketing, Graphic designing, Photo and Videography.



An interraction with Mr. Owusu, revealed that, their team of Communication specialists offer Comms and PR solutions in fields ranging from Corporate, Political and Entrepreneurial setting.



Cardiff Analytica also provides Silicon Valley and Canary Wharf-trained brokers who offer top notch lobbying and brokerage for clients.



“We have painstakingly brought together young Ghanaian individuals trained in Europe, and some, here in Ghana, whom have the requisite skills and competence in their respective fields, to come together as team members for this course”, Shadrach said.



“Our Brand experts and Data Analysts for example have managed clients in the political, corporate and business space here in Ghana. I have no doubt they will be exceptional as they’ve all come together as a team”, he added.



CA believes in the local content dream of Ghana to help Ghanaians and their businesses grow.



“Not all graduates from the university can land a government job, so this would so be an opportunity to bring technical brains together for a good course”, he added.



CA is open to all Ghanaians for patronage and is ready to put their skills to use for the good of the country.