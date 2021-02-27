Business News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian workers commended for their contributions to entrepreneurship - de Heus Group CEO

play videoKoen de Heus is the CEO of the Royal de Heus Group

The CEO of the Royal De Heus Group, the mother company of Koudjis Ghana Limited, Koen de Heus, has highly commended the worthwhile contributions of the Ghanaian workers through whom the company has been able to locally produce its own Complete Feed Layer.



He made this known in a live broadcast address during the launch of the Koudjis Complete Layer Feed at its state-of-the-art factory at the Free Zones area at Tema, yesterday, Friday, February 26, 2021.



“An unknown challenge for us was and still is, the coronavirus. It still makes work extra hard to achieve what we want to achieve. With the dedication of the Ghanaian team to face these challenges, we again prove that our good and reliable employees are our most important asset and important trademark of de Heus,” he said.



He explained further that investing in a new country comes with many responsibilities but the ability for his company to blend in with the culture of Ghana early enough gave it a great advantage.



The Koudijs locally-manufactured Complete Layer Feed is expected to solve the challenge of buying from multiple suppliers, all with their own qualities, and eliminate the practice of mixing your own raw materials.



After years of adding value to Ghanaian farming, the company decided to intensify this strategy by opening this first factory in West Africa, in Ghana. The new factory has the capacity to produce 90,000 metric tons of feed every year.



Koudjis Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of Royal De Heus, which started as a local grain mill in the Netherlands in 1911.



