Ghanaian wig dealers call on government to check foreigners intrusion of retail business

Business News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President of Hair and Wig Dealers Association in Ghana, Adwoa Enniful has called on the government to check foreigners who come into the country to evade taxes.



Madam Enniful was speaking to the media after some Ghanaian traders disrupted a wigs exhibition by a Nigerian Wigs dealer at Dansoman in Accra.



Madam Enniful said the Wig Dealers Association would not stand by and watch foreigners collapse their business as they are doing to others.



A recent incident has caused a stir on social media as a group of alleged Makola women disrupted the yearly sales of Nigerian businesswoman, Dr Chi, who specializes in wigs, and human hair extensions.



Videos shared by some attendees of the sales have shown a chaotic scene as some women pasted posters calling Dr. Chi names and demanding that she stops her sales.



Dr Chi responded to the incident on Instagram, urging everyone to leave the venue and stop any form of fighting.



She also stated that she would not crash the hair prices in Ghana for the sake of the troublemakers.



“Just seeing some of these… don’t worry please… kindly leave the venue and stop every form of fight you guys are putting up against anybody. I and my team have left. Please go home. I will not crash the hair prices in Ghana for them, and that is well understood……I will communicate you all later. Thank you Ghana market women, una don win????????????????????????????????????one love one Africa,” she said.