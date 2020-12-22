Business News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Ghanaian traders outraged over recent fire outbreaks in markets

A section of the Kaneshie Central Market in Accra was gutted by fire

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) is outraged over the growing spate of fire incidents targeting various markets across the country.



Several markets, including the Odawna, Kantamanto, and the Kaneshie markets have been razed down by fire within the last two months.



Though investigations are yet to unravel the cause of these fires, many have suggested the involvement of arsonists in these incidents.



But GUTA at a press conference on Monday, December 21 condemned such acts adding that steps must immediately be taken to safeguard traders.



“We are not going to allow such a thing if it is indeed a politically motivated one. The market is filled with people from various political affiliations and ethnic backgrounds so it doesn’t make sense for anybody to come and burn the market down for political reasons”, said GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng.



He added: “I don’t want to believe that this is politically motivated, because if it is then I want to tell politicians that this is not the target”.



A section of the Kaneshie Central Market in Accra was gutted by fire around 11 pm on Saturday, December 19, 2020.



About nine shops were badly affected by the fire incident, while six shops were burnt.



At least four shops were also razed down by fire at Asankragua in the Western Region over the weekend.



Firefighters could not battle the blaze due to grounded fire machines.

