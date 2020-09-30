You are here: HomeBusiness2020 09 30Article 1073200

Business News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Ghanaian pilots fly first Qatar Airways flight to Kotoka International Airport

Ghana’s aviation industry has gained a boost with a new airline adding Accra to its international destinations.

It was earlier reported that Qatar Airways was launching direct flights from Accra to Doha.

Yesterday, the first flight touched down at Kotoka International Airport from Doha via Lagos.

The plane was piloted by Ghanaian pilots and the cabin crew included about 5 Ghanaians.

About 60 passengers disembarked on the flight to the Kotoka International Airport.



