Ghanaian pilots fly first Qatar Airways flight to Kotoka International Airport

The Aircraft cabin crew members of the first Qatar Airways flight to Kotoka International Airport

Ghana’s aviation industry has gained a boost with a new airline adding Accra to its international destinations.



It was earlier reported that Qatar Airways was launching direct flights from Accra to Doha.



Yesterday, the first flight touched down at Kotoka International Airport from Doha via Lagos.



The plane was piloted by Ghanaian pilots and the cabin crew included about 5 Ghanaians.



About 60 passengers disembarked on the flight to the Kotoka International Airport.





Qatar Airways operated it's maiden flight from Doha to Accra via Lagos today. 60 passengers and 14 crew made the maiden flight. The pilots were Ghanaians, cabin crew was also made up of about 5 Ghanaians. pic.twitter.com/pr8qnRqW6K — AviationGhana (@aviationgh) September 29, 2020

