Ghanaian-owned oil company makes gains despite coronavirus impact

CEO of R&P Oil, Adam Ahmed Rajeed

As the world grapples with the negative effects of the corona virus on the global economy as has been warned by the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, one Ghanaian wholly-owned business entity R&P Oil is proving the reverse as it has exceeded its expansion targets for the year.



CEO of Ghana’s fast growing indigenous oil marketing company, R&P oil, Adam Ahmed Rajeed has revealed that his outfit has exceeded its expansion target of eight(8) new outlets for the year 2020 to nine(9) outlets



In a time where companies are cutting down cost by laying off employees and closing down business units as a result of the Corona virus pandemic, R&P Oil managed to chalk this success through the hardwork of the staff and dedication of the clientele according to Adam Ahmed Rajeed.



R&P Oil was founded in 2016 from very humble beginnings has grown steadily to now having over twenty three(23) outlets nationwide and employing more than two hundred Ghanaians despite several challenges in the sector including the latest(Covid-19)

