Business News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Montgomery Residences

Ghanaian owned, Montgomery Residences and Silicon Accra wins at International Property Awards

Montgomery Residences was adjudged the Best Residential Development in Africa for 2020-2021

Two major projects by Twelve Springs Investment Group have won awards at this year’s International Property Awards 2020-2021.



Montgomery Residences was adjudged the Best Residential Development in Africa for 2020-2021 while Silicon Accra was adjudged the Best Office Development in Africa for 2020-2021at the virtual ceremony held earlier this month.



Twelve Springs Investment Group, owners of Montgomery Residences and the Silicon Accra project competed against the best real estate developers across the African region.



Speaking on the award, Managing Director of Twelve Springs Investment Group, Mrs. Kristianne Reindorf Osei said it was an honour and privilege to receive the award for the company at a time where the world is going through a lot, recognising the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has imposed on all aspects of life particularly the global economy.



“It is an honour and privilege to receive these awards for Silicon Accra and Montgomery Residences which is the residential part of the Silicon Accra Project.



“The world has just gone through the most unusual year probably any of us will see in our lifetimes and the coronavirus has really devastated economies across the world. It is an honour and privilege for us to start this year on such a great note. It is a mark of confidence in all the projects we are doing and it is also a mark of resilience of our company and of the projects in such unsettled and troubling times”, she said.



The Silicon Accra technology park project is a 60 acre mixed-use development at East Legon Hills. The objective for the park is to create a global innovation ecosystem that will empower entrepreneurs with the tools and resources to apply exponential technologies in solving some of Africa's biggest challenges in areas such as food security, financial inclusion, energy and many more.



Last year Google and Facebook backed African Institute of Mathematical Sciences secured some acres within Silicon Accra to build their West africa campus. Montgomery Residences is the residential golf estate within the Silicon Accra technology park project. Construction is underway on the phase one which opens in November this year.



The first phase will feature a 9-hole golf course, an 8-acre recreation park and forty luxury villas. The residences start at $220,000 for a 2 - bed villa and come with a flexible payment plan. Investors interested can learn more at montgomerygh.com or call the sales team on +233 50 700 7502.



The International Property Awards, now in its 28th year, celebrates the very best projects and professionals in the industry across 60 residential and commercial categories.



Awards are split into four sectors, namely: Architecture, Development, Interior Design and Real Estate, across nine regions covering Africa, Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central & South America, Europe, UK and the USA.



Over the past year, a panel of over 100 independent expert judges studied and assessed thousands of entries from 115 countries to finally arrive at the World’s Best winners.



Twelve Springs Investment Group is a real estate development and technology company that seeks to shape the future of Africa through world-class iconic real estate developments and technology innovations.



