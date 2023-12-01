Ghanaian farmers must be protected from dumping of foreign chicken - GAPFA

Business News of Friday, 1 December 2023

The Chairperson of the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association (GAPFA), Gifty Rodor, has asked the government to institute policies that will protect the local poultry industry from the influx of foreign chicken.



According to her, the government must ensure that there is enough market for local farmers to save them from undue and unfair competition.



“We request that the government put in place policies that will protect the Ghanaian farmer from the dumping of foreign chicken. There is the need to strengthen the capacity to protect local industry from unfair competition, there is the need for the government to protect us with certain policies,” she was quoted by asaasenews.com.



Reports have highlighted the plight of local poultry farmers as foreign and imported chicken seems to have gained ground in the Ghanaian market.



Studies have shown that over US$600 million worth of chicken is imported into the Ghanaian market annually.



As the festive season approaches, the farmers are calling on regulators to institute policies that will favour them.



