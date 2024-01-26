Ghanaian businessman signs MoU with Indian carbon credit supplier in $1 billion deal

Business News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Jospong Group of Companies, a Ghanaian diversified holding company led by businessman Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and EKI Energy Services, an Indian carbon credit developer and supplier.



The strategic partnership aims to boost carbon credit development in Ghana and West Africa, creating over 1,000 jobs by 2030.



The partnership also plans to mobilize $1 billion in carbon credit financing, using EKI Energy’s expertise in climate change solutions, carbon offset initiatives, and asset management to make a positive economic impact in the region.



Jospong Group Chairman Joseph Siaw Agyepong, one of Ghana’s most influential and wealthy businessmen, expressed his confidence in the partnership with EKI Energy at the signing ceremony in Accra.



“We are partnering with EKI Energy because of their experience, so they can guide us and drive strong development in the sector,” he said.



Agyepong also announced that he would provide scholarships for 10 people who want to study climate change this year, showing his dedication to developing future leaders in the field.



Jospong Group, which started as a printing press in 1995, has grown into a diversified holdings company that operates in 14 sectors of the economy, including Waste Management, ICT, Banking, Automobile, and Equipment. The group has expanded its operations beyond Ghana to other African countries and Asia.



Seven months ago, Jospong Group, under Agyepong’s leadership, made headlines with the inauguration of a modern wastewater treatment plant in Tamale, Ghana’s fourth-largest city.



The plant, which cost €20 million ($22.07 million) and was funded by the Hungarian government, was managed by Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Jospong Group.



The plant demonstrated the group’s commitment to innovative and sustainable solutions in the environmental sector.



ID/MA



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel