Ghana to start a national roaming service – Communications Minister

Business News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has revealed that Ghana soon start a national roaming service interoperability.



She announced this on her Facebook page on Friday April 30.



She explained that areas where there is no coverage for a particular network, the SIM is automatically ported unto the available network for the period of time the user is within the no coverage area.



“Ghana to start a national roaming service and interoperability wherein areas your network provider have no coverage, your SIM is automatically ported unto the available network for the period of time you are within the no coverage area,” she said.



“This means one does not need to own several SIM cards from different network providers,” she added.



