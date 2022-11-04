Ghana to spend $8.1 million on three group stage matches at 2022 World Cup

Business News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has presented the country's budget for the 2022 World Cup to Parliament



The address which was delivered on November 4, 2022 before lawmakers highlighted the possible financial, sporting, tourism, and economic benefit of the World Cup tournament.



Mustapha Ussif disclosed that the government has budgeted $14 million for the Black Stars' campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



A breakdown of the budget indicates that Ghana is targeting a semi-final finish at the World Cup.



However, the budget for the semi-final is pegged at $14,184,100 million should the national team finish in the top four of the competition.



Mustapha Ussif said Ghana stands to gain between $27 million dollars to $42million in case it advances to the finals.



But the for the three group matches against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay, the government has budgeted US$8,166,200.00 million.



With the country already getting $1.5million and an additional $9 million for participating in the World Cup, Ghana stands to gain a profit of nearly $2 million by just participating in the group stages of the World Cup.



He also confirmed that the Ghana Football Association has received $1.5 million from FIFA to augment the Black Stars' preparations for the tournament which begins on November 20, 2022.



According to him, part of the $1.5 million they received from FIFA was "useful to organizing the team’s friendly matches to improve technical and managerial readiness for Qatar."



The Black Stars of Ghana will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup with an opening game against Portugal on Thursday, November 24 at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar.



In 2010, the government reportedly budgeted US$19 million for the tournament in South Africa.



In 2014 when the country's participation was rocked with chaos and disgrace, the government then reportedly spent $9,622,170 million on three matches the country participated.