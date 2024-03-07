Ghana to refine its bauxite - Akufo-Addo announces

Business News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that bauxites mined in the country will be refined locally.



The refined bauxite, he said, will produce alumina for Volta Aluminum Company (VALCO) smelter and the downstream aluminium industry as a whole.



President Akufo-Addo further stated that the making of roofing sheets, utensils, air crafts, vehicles, among others from this mineral resource will boost Ghana's industrialization agenda.



Speaking at the 67th Independence Day in Koforidua, he said, “We are finally coming to the end of decades of exporting raw bauxite from the country. We shall now refine bauxite, mined in Ghana, to produce alumina that will feed the VALCO smelter and the downstream aluminium industry, which is going to have a dramatic impact on Ghanaian industrialisation when we produce parts for motor vehicles, air crafts, roofing sheets and home utensils."



“It has taken a long time for us to get to this stage, but we have taken the trouble to make sure that we get it right,” he added.



Touching on the establishment of the Kyebi bauxite mine and refinery, President Akufo-Addo said once the litigation over the Atewa forest range is settled, the refinery will be established to create jobs for residents of Kyebi and its environs.



Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Anniversary was held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on the theme: "Our Democracy, Our Pride."



The parade which was graced by high-profile personalities, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, featured some contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools, and various traditional groups.



Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, was the Special Guest of Honour for the occasion.



