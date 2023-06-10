Ghana to intensify trade business and investment across Africa, rest of the world

Business News of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: George Antwi, Contributor

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), investors and business executives in Ghana and around the world have been assured of a robust economic gains by the Global-Africa Trade Advisory Chamber, (GATAC), through the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). This was revealed by the president of GATAC, Mr Dominic Oduro Antwi at the second edition of the Global Africa Business dialogue held in Dubai.



Following a successful launch of the Global Africa Trade Advisory chamber in Accra on the 10th of December 2021 and the maiden edition of the Global Africa Business dialogue in Accra, the second edition has been held in Dubai with the focus of revamping Africa’s economy by increasing trade investment through the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).



Speaking at the event Dr. Arshi Ayub Zaveri, a special advisor to the Royal Family in Abu Dhabi acknowledged the chamber’s role in line with the government’s vision to promote trade and make Ghana the hub of investment and business in Africa.



The chairman of MGT Group Ashok Puri emphasized the importance of GATAC and called on local traders and businesses to capitalize on the chamber’s initiative to expand their fortunes by connecting with the global trade community. Dr. Zaveri praised GATAC’s past accomplishments and assured India’s Government commitment to providing support and collaboration to entities, such as the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and other government agencies, to bolster and increase trade volume between Ghana, Africa, and the rest of the world. “Entrepreneurs and investors were assured by ministry of trade and industry to create a conducive environment through GATAC’s activities while positioning Ghana as the preferred trade destination in Africa “said the Deputy Minister of Trade Michael Okyere Baafi who graced the occasion.



The president of the chamber Mr. Dominic Oduro Antwi emphasized the chamber’s role as a significant economic development vehicle bridging traders, businesses and investments in Ghana, Africa and beyond. The event was well attended by distinguished guests including Ekaterine Maisuradze; President of the Georgia Africa Asia Chamber of Commerce (GAACC), Ambassador Sandeep Mehta from UAE, the managing director of GLICO Insurance, Mr Andrew Achampong-Kyei; Dr. Raisa Kumaga, Co-founder of Efra Wellbeing, Dr. Raisa Kumaga from the United Kingdom, and Sadia Lakehal founder of Emperia Industries connection INC.



There were also representatives from, the United States of America, Botswana, Nigeria, India, South Africa, Benin, and several others who joined virtually.

With over 200 registered members and representatives from more than 20 countries facilitating trade and investment, GATAC has been operating alongside the Ghana-India Trade Advisory Chamber (GITAC) to provide comprehensive support to its members.