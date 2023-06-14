Ghana to host maiden Africa Energy Technology Conference

Business News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is set to host the maiden edition of the Africa Energy Technology Conference under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy.



The conference which will take place from August 8 to 10th, 2023 will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, and innovators from across Africa to explore the theme "Africa at the Forefront of Energy Technology and Policy Integration in a Just Energy Transition."



A statement issued by AETC said the conference also aims to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation in the field of energy technology within the African continent.



It noted that the conference will further provide a platform for stakeholders to engage in insightful discussions, exchange ideas, and explore sustainable solutions to the challenges faced by the energy sector in Africa.



Founder and President of AETC, Emelia Akumah said, "this conference will provide a unique platform for stakeholders to come together, share knowledge, and explore innovative solutions that can propel Africa to the forefront of energy technology and policy integration."



She added, “Our aim is to facilitate a just and equitable energy transition that prioritizes sustainability, inclusivity, and economic growth for the African continent."



Akumah furthered that with Africa poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of energy, the AETC promises to be a significant milestone in accelerating the continent's energy transition journey.



Meanwhile, participants will have the opportunity to network, forge partnerships, and gain valuable insights from leading experts, fostering collaboration and driving the transformation of Africa's energy landscape.



Renowned experts and thought leaders will address a wide range of topics including oil and gas, renewable energy, clean technologies, energy access, policy frameworks, deal rooms, and the role of innovation in driving Africa's energy transition.