Source: GNA

Ghana to host 2021 AfDB AGM

The AGM is slated for May 24 to 28, 2021

The African Development Bank (AfDB) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ghana to host the 2021 AfDB Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Accra.



The meeting slated for May 24 to 28, 2021 would provide a unique opportunity to discuss challenges and ways to advance the continent’s regional integration agenda, the energy sector, food security, climate change, and among others.



Professor Vincent O. Nmehielle, Secretary-General of AfDB Group, signed for the Bank while Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, signed on behalf of Ghana.



Prof Nmehielle said the agreement provided for a full-fledged AGM as per the AfDB group's normal practice, provided for limited meetings, focusing only on statutory matters and a virtual meeting.



Ghana was selected to host the event at the Boards of Governors of AfDB and the African Development Fund at its annual meetings held in Lusaka, Zambia in May 2016.



This is in response to Ghana's expression of interest to host the meeting during the 2017 to 2021 cycle. The selection was informed by a report submitted to the Boards of Governors following an evaluation mission to Ghana in April 2016.



Ghana, as the host and as part of the requirements to host the meeting, is expected to make available goods and services needed for effective organisation and success of the event.



The country is also to facilitate the smooth entry of participants, make available accommodation, provide for the safety and security of participants, transportation and medical facilities.



The Professor said the AfDB was responsible for the organisation of the meetings including preparing all the required documentation, sending out invitations, and facilitating the registration and accreditation of all participants.



He said Ghana and the Bank signed an Aide Memoire on October 16, 2020, and adopted an Action Plan for the 2021 meetings.



He assured the Bank's continuous engagement with Ghana to ensure the implementation of the Plan in view of the upcoming preparatory missions in Accra, the first to take place in January and February 2021.



Mr Ofori-Atta expressed appreciation for the commitment towards ensuring that Ghana successfully hosted the meetings.



He reassured the Bank of a successful meeting and indicated that the forum would further advance the shared vision of member countries, as they re-emerged from the devastating impact of COVID-19.



He said the country was in the process of inaugurating the committees and sub-committees to facilitate the successful organisation of the events and promised to champion African excellence and deliver a befitting AGM.

