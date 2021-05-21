Ghana to have Cyber Security Authority by end of 2021 – Communications Minister

Business News of Friday, 21 May 2021

• The Cyber Security Authority is expected to be operational by the end of 2021



• The Authority will regulate cybersecurity activities in the country



• Parliament in November 2020 passed the Cybersecurity Act 2020



Government through the Ministry of Communications is expected to move forward with the operationalization of the National Cyber Security Authority by the end of 2021.



This comes after Parliament in November 2020 passed the Cybersecurity Act 2020 which establishes the Authority to regulate cyber security related activities in the country.



Addressing participants at the Joint Freedom Online Coalition event between Ghana, Finland and Germany, Communications and Digitilisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said her outfit was working to achieve the feat.



“As we digitalize, we need to focus on the security aspect of our digital interventions, otherwise we leave all our digital infrastructural systems and applications dangerously exposed to attacks by cybercriminals.”



“So, it’s a matter of absolute priority for the government that we scale up our national security effort. That is why we worked so hard to pass the law because there was no enabling comprehensive legislation to regulate this area and a lot was happening, but it’s as if it was a no man’s land so now that we have the law in place, we are working to operationalize the National Cyber Security Authority this year”, Owusu-Ekuful said.



The Authority when operational will among other things protect the country’s critical information infrastructure and offer protection for the safety of children on the internet.