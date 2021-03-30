Ghana to generate US$5 billion from tourism by December 2022 - Dr Awal

Business News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, has stated his resolve to generate five billion dollars from the Tourism industry by December, 2022.



He said he was ready to use his business expertise and entrepreneurial skills to change the face of Ghana’s tourism industry, emphasising he would infuse business perspectives and strategic policy directions that would rake in huge financial gains for the sector.



Speaking at the maiden two-day retreat for management, staff and Heads of Agencies under the Ministry, Dr Awal said, “I am committed to making the tourism sector the number one contributor to the country’s GDP from its current third place ranking.”



Dr Awal said the sector was currently not doing well as expected and as such its fortunes must be turned round to make it the game changer in the economic transformation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's vision for Ghana’s “Beyond Aid" Agenda.



“I am going to make Ghana an attractive tourism destination by boosting tourism, culture and, creative arts, given that it is a multi-billion dollar industry, which needs to be given the utmost attention it deserves.”



He said he would make domestic tourism a top-most agenda to attract about one million local tourist’s visitation annually, and create massive employment opportunities for the citizenry.



Dr Awal, entreated the Heads of Agencies under the Ministry to, as a matter of Policy direction, inform him before undertaking or executing any of their policies or operations.



Mr. John Yao Agbeko, Chief Director of the Ministry, said the meeting was for the Minister to formally meet management staff and Heads of Agencies under the Ministry to deliberate on how to move the industry forward.



He said it was also to also afford the policy makers an opportunity to have a deeper knowledge of the sector.



All 11 Heads of Agencies under the Ministry took turns to brief the meeting on their respective policy interventions.