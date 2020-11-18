Business News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to deepen bilateral relations with South Korea - Minister

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey(Left) & Sungsoo Kim(Right)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on Tuesday assured the outgoing South Korean Ambassador that Ghana would intensify efforts to deepen relations with South Korea.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said this when the outgoing South Korean Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Sungsoo Kim, called on the foreign ministry in Accra to bid him farewell for ending his duty tour of Ghana.



Ghana’s foreign minister said economic exchanges between the two countries had a lot more room for growth and development.



She also acknowledged the longstanding relations between the two countries, stressing that “the two countries have gone a notch higher and that Ghana and Korea reinforced their cooperation by collaborating on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues bordering on political, economic, trade, investment, technology, security and culture, among others”.



Madame Ayorkor Botchwey further expressed appreciation to the Korean government for the donation of 5 vehicles to the Ministry worth US$ 117,000.



In particular, the foreign minister “expressed gratitude to the Korean government for its recent approval of a US$ 30 million Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) loan facility to support the Government of Ghana’s efforts at combating the COVID-19 pandemic and stated that the traditional friendship between Ghana and Korea will become even stronger as the two countries jointly battle the pandemic”.



She urged the outgoing Ambassador to be a voice for Ghana and to continue promoting the excellent relations between our two countries.



“I assure you that the government will collaborate with and support your successor to ensure a successful tour of duty in Ghana", Madame Ayorkor Botchwey told the outgoing South Korean Ambassador to Ghana.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.