Ghana to become net exporter of salt with establishment of Ada Songor project – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the establishment of the Ada Songor Salt project is an example of what government policies, backed by private sector participation, can achieve in Ghana’s quest to be become self-reliant on its resources.



According to him, the project aims to ensure that the country can become self-reliant on the commodity while positioning itself at becoming a net exporter.



Speaking at the commissioning of Electrochem Salt Mine and Processing Plant at Ada-Sege on August 30, 2023, President Akufo-Addo said that in about 64 years, successive governments have tried without success in harnessing the full value and benefits of the Ada-Songor Lagoon.



He was, however, elated that the such a project has been undertaken under his administration especially for the benefits of the residents in the Ada area and Ghanaians at large.



“This is the first time in recent history that an indigenous Ghanaian businessman owns one of the biggest extractive industries in Africa. He [McDan] is a shinning an example of what determination and perseverance can produce," Akufo-Addo praised.



“In the run-up to the 2008 elections, I was startled by the news reports that Nigeria was in the process of importing US$2 billion worth of salt from Brazil and you can imagine the thoughts that were running through my mind,” he recounted.



President Akufo-Addo said the Ada Songor project, currently has the ability to produce some 650,000 metric tons of salt products per annum, 1 million metric tons in 2024 and 2 million metric tons by 2027, will ultimately make it the biggest salt mine producing facility in Africa.



“As an advocate for value addition since I assumed office in 2017, it has been evident in the implementation of the 1D1F policy which I am delighted that Electrochem is in the process of constructing a salt refinery in addition to a port for the purpose of exporting refined salt products to wider African markets," Akufo-Addo stated.



He continued, "With Accra serving as the host secretariat of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, I am confident that the expected revenues of some US$1 billion to the company will be considerably surpassed.”



President Akufo-Addo, however, called for support from the chiefs and people of Ada to participate in ensuring the project becomes a success.



