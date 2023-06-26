Ghana to become lead exporter of soybean by 2030 - Food and Agric Minister

Business News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, is optimistic Ghana will be the number one exporter of soybean by 2030.



He said this target would be achieved through government's Planting for Food and Jobs programme.



According to Bryan Acheampong, Ghana produced 250,000 metric tons of soybean last year and his outfit is poised to ensure that there is a boost in the production of soybeans in the coming years.



Speaking at the launch of 'Support to Soya Bean Development in Ghana' in Accra on Friday, June 23, 2023, the Minister of Food and Agriculture said, “In 2022, the total soybean produced in Ghana is estimated to be around 250,000 metric tons. We intend to increase this number by 2027 to 1 million metric tons. Indeed Ghana is the number one exporter of yam and the number two exporter of Cocoa in the world and we are hoping that by 2030 Ghana will be the number one exporter of soya in the world.”



It would be recalled that the government on May 18, 2022, banned the exportation of maize, rice, soybeans and other grains to 8 countries.



The 8 countries affected by this directive include Niger, Sierra Leone, the Republic of Congo, United Kingdom, Qatar, United States of America, Italy, and Canada.



According to government, the move formed part of measures to ensure there's an increase in local poultry and livestock production, as well as, enhance food security in the country.



