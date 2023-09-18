Ghana set to establish lithium refinery in Western Region

Business News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

All is set to establish a lithium refinery in the country in the Western Region.



To this end, Lithium Resources Ghana Limited, a joint venture company of UK-based CAA Mining Ltd and Em­pire Rare Earth and Metals Group Ltd, a local company are currently exploring suitable and strategic location for the establishment of the refinery.



The Geographic Information System (GIS) and Data Manager of Lithium Resources Ghana Lim­ited, Justice Amekudi, announced this at Ekumfi Assaman in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region on Friday.



This was when the team from the company made a presentation of some assorted items and cash to the chiefs and people of Enyan Abaasa during the celebration of the Akwanbo festival.



The company also made a similar donation to the celebra­tion of Akwanbo festival of three communities comprising Attakwaa, Ekumfi Ekrawful and Otabanadze at Attakwaa in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.



He explained that, the strategy of the company was to pursue an integrated strategy of exploration, mining and refining to lithium chemicals within Ghana, a project which is clearly in line with Gov­ernment of Ghana’s new policy and strategy for strategic minerals as lithium.



The company, he stated, was currently carrying out reconnais­sance and exploration of lithium in the country as part of feasibility studies to uncover the lithium deposits in the area in terms of its commercial viability.



Mr Amekudi further explained that, the discovery of a lithium deposit was only the starting point of a complex supply chain with diverse opportunities that could aid the nation’s transformation process.



According to him, the agenda of the company was to work towards the production of a lithium miner­al concentrate in-country.



He stated that, the critical down­stream missing steps in the supply chain in Africa were the processing stage, which was essential in the battery supply chain.



Mr Amekudi indicated that, the company would work in changing the narrative of processing or refinery factory located outside Africa with the establishment of a lithium refinery within the country.



The Cape Coast District Man­ager of the Minerals Commission, Jonathan Boateng, commended the company for adhering to all protocol during the reconnaissance stage, saying, “We are determined to stop any company for not ad­hering to established protocol”.



The company, he said, was expected to start official mining of lithium in 2025 after meeting all regulations set out in the law.



He explained that exploration in mining was a process to assess the economic viability of the resource and said, companies involved in exploration was continuously looking for reserve to ensure the sustenance of their operations.