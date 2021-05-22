Ghana selected as manufacturing hub for COVID vaccines in Africa

Business News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

The European Commission has indicated the selection of Ghana as a possible manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines in Africa.



This was after the two-day working visit by the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Brussels, Belgium, from the 19th to 20 May, a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said on Friday, May 21.



The statement added “This according to the commission, follows the initiatives already taken by the government of President Akufo-Addo towards the domestic manufacturing of vaccines.



“The task force team from the EU and Ghana will meet shortly to discuss modalities towards the realization of this initiative which in principle could be supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB).



“As has been announced already President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has secured 170million Euros from EIB for the establishment of the development bank Ghana.



“The new national bank will assist in the revitalization of the economy as we’ll as see to the rapid recovery of the country from the ravages of Covid 19.”



It further said the European Commission has announced the decision to remove Ghana from the list of countries that are deficient in anti-money laundering and terrorism financing.



At a meeting between President Akufo-Addo and the President of the European Council, HE Charles Michel, as well as the European Commission,



The European Union acknowledged the effort Ghana has made in implementing the action plan of the International Country Risk Guide (ICRG) in record time.



“The commission thus congratulated Ghana for the reforms embarked o0n as well as the sustainable robust system deployed towards being taken off the list.



“It is expected that the financial action task force (FATF) the global m0ney laundering and terrorist financing watchdog will in June 2021 announced that Ghana has been taken off its list of high risk, third world countries with strategic deficiencies in anti-money laundering and countering of terrorism financing,” the statement added.



Read the full statement below:



