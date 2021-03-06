Business News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: Fuaad Dodoo, Contributor

Ghana’s public debt to ‘plateau’ at 75 percent of GDP from 2024 - Fitch

Ghana's Finance Minister designate, Ken Ofori-Atta

Fitch Ratings, says its expects Ghana’s public debt to ‘plateau’ at 75 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) starting 2024.



Implying that, there will be no further or significant change in the country’s public debt from 2024 onwards.



This, the international credit ratings said, will be after a continuous rise in public debt in 2021 and 2022 occasioned by high COVID-19 pandemic-related spending and energy sector liabilities.



Fitch made the assertion assessing Ghana’s energy sector debts and the risks it poses to the nation’s overall public debt trajectory for the years ahead.



According to Fitch, Ghana’s energy sector faces both a stock of debt outstanding and ongoing losses that result from an inefficient operational environment and uneconomical tariff structure.



But Fitch also noted that it expects the Energy Sector Recovery Programme (ESRP) being implemented by the nation’s Finance Ministry and aimed at clearing some $1 billion in debt to independent power producers and renegotiating ‘Take or Pay’ deals made with power-generation companies to save government some US$5 billion.



Adding that, failure of government to renegotiate such deals made will add liabilities of as much as US$12 billion to already existing energy sector debt.



“In December 2020, the Ministry of Finance announced that its progress on the Energy Sector Recovery Programme (ESRP) included the clearing of US$1 billion in debt to independent power producers and deals made with power-generation companies that could save up to US$5 billion. We believe that the government’s actions will avert the worst-case scenario, but that additional liabilities of as much as US$12 billion could fall on the government if such efforts fail,” stated Fitch.



Fitch says it estimates current unmatched energy sector liabilities to be between 4 percent ($2.8 billion) and 5 per cent ($3.5 billion) of GDP.



“We expect that efforts to clear existing energy sector arrears will add a little over 1 percent of GDP to Ghana’s government cash deficit each year through 2023. The amount of energy sector debt to materialise on the government’s balance sheet beyond 2023 will depend on the success of government efforts to reform the sector,” Fitch added.