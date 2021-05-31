You are here: HomeBusiness2021 05 31Article 1274422

Business News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s public debt hits ¢304.6 billion

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Ghana’s public debt stock is now ¢304.6 billion.

According to the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) summary of Economic and Financial Data, it is a rise from ¢3 billion in March 2021.

It is equivalent to 70.2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), lower than the 76.1% registered in December 2020.

The $3 billion Eurobond raised by the country in March 2021 also accounted for this jump in the debt.

In a JoyNews reportage sighted by GhanaWeb, ¢13 billion was added to the country’s debt between December 2020 and March 2021, and at the end of the year 2020, Ghana’s public debt stood at ¢291.6 billion.

The report further stated that Ghana’s external debt stood at ¢141 billion ($24.6 billion) in March 2021, as against ¢141.8 ($24.6 billion). This is approximately 37.7% of GDP.

“Importantly, the financial sector debt went down by ¢100 million to ¢15.2 billion. It is equivalent to 3.5% of GDP.

“The debt could go down if levies collected to settle the financial sector debt is used to settle part of it,” the report added.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment