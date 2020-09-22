Business News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Ghana's national development agenda is shortchanged by party manifestos – Dr Anwti-Danso

Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, An international Relations expert

An international Relations expert, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has said the ritual cycle of outdooring party manifestos every election year is only doing Ghana ‘a great disservice’.



According to him, manifestos launched both in the present and the past fall short of articulating a deeper conviction of the national development agenda.



Speaking on a virtual platform organized by Passionate Africa Leadership Institute (PALI) to commemorate the 2020 Kwame Memorial Day on September 21, 2020, Dr Antwi-Danso cited as worrisome, the inability of manifesto documents that clearly communicates Ghana’s developmental gaps backed by scientific data and a pragmatic roadmap or strategies.



“The creeping sub-culture of political vengeance and the lack of continuity of state-funded projects by succeeding administrations due to their eagerness to satisfy a particular group with their own developmental projects comes at an eventual cost to the Ghanaian taxpayer.” he noted.



He recommended that the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) became fully independent and politically empowered with the required logistics, qualified personnel to coordinate, and facilitate the parameters of Ghana’s national developmental drive.



