You are here: HomeBusiness2023 05 03Article 1759907

Business News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s inflation to end year at 38.1% – EIU

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Inflation in Ghana Inflation in Ghana

Ghana’s inflation rate will end the year 2023 at 38.1 per cent, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted.

The London-based firm said in its latest report that upward domestic price pressures will be spurred in part by pass-through effects of sustained depreciation and the introduction of new taxes, including a rise in the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate and excise duties.


“We expect inflation to rise further on average in 2023, to 38.1%, despite a slowdown in monthly inflation over most of the period, with inflation having declined to a (still very high) annualised 45% in March, from 52.8% in February [2023]”.

The EIU, however, expects inflation to average 10.9% a year between 2024 and 2027, falling into the lower half of the Bank of Ghana’s target range of 6-10% in 2027.

This will reflect waning supply-side price pressures as global commodity prices decline.

The Ghana Statistical Service reported a few weeks that the year-on-year inflation rate for March 2023 was 45.0%.

This was announced at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, 12 April 2023.

This means that in the month of March 2023, the general price level was 45.0% higher than in March 2022.


Month-on-month inflation between February 2023 and March 2023 was -1.2%

The Consumer Price Inflation for March 2023 was 166.6 relative to 114.9 for March 2022 using the linked series.

Definition and measurement of CPI and rate of inflation:

▪CPI measures changes in the price of a fixed basket of goods and services purchased by households

▪The assumption is that the basket is purchased each month, hence captures price changes each month

▪The rate of inflation is the relative change in CPI between periods ▪Inflation is reported year-on-year (annual inflation) and month-on-month (monthly inflation), and granulated to determine regional and commodity type and source of inflation

▪CPI does not measure price levels

▪The measures of CPI and inflation are based on the Consumer Price Index Manual: Concepts and Methods ▪Data (market readings) are captured monthly

▪Key variables are prices, quantities and expenditure weights of items ▪Price reference year for the new series is 2021 (2021 = 100)

▪Prices are collected for 47,877 products every month from 16 regions.

▪Price collection is done in 57 markets ▪Prices are collected from about 8,337 outlets.

▪Products are ordered in a hierarchy of 13 Divisions, 44 Groups, 98 Classes, 156 Subclasses and 307 Items.

▪Every Item can only be part of one Subclass, and every Subclass can only be part of one Class, etc.

Disaggregation of March 2023 rate of inflation:

▪Food inflation (0.437) was 50.8%

▪Last month’s Food inflation was 59.1%

▪Month-on-month Food inflation was -0.9%.

▪Non-food Inflation- (0.563) was 40.6%

▪Last month’s Non-Food inflation was 47.9 %

▪Month-on-month Non-Food inflation was -1.5%

▪Inflation for locally produced items was 41.9%

▪Inflation for imported items was 51.6%