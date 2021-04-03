Ghana’s economy will bounce back – Akufo-Addo reassures

Business News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassured Ghanaians the economy will bounce back despite the ravaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic.



According to him, government is determined to outline a series of measures to revive and revitalise the economy.



”I know that, as a result of the pandemic and its impact on the economy, things are not what we would like, as far as the economy is concerned. We have, however, outlined a series of measures which, I am confident, will begin the revival and revitalization of the economy, and the rapid growth of the economy which we witnessed before the pandemic will be back again. The future is bright.”



President Akufo-Addo said this when he delivered his Easter message to Ghanaians on April 1, 2021.



Meanwhile, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his part charged Ghanaians to use the Easter occasion to reawaken their passion and play their part towards the county’s development.



In a post shared on Twitter to mark the beginning of the Easter festivities on April 2, 2021, the vice president urged citizens to reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ while all await his imminent return.



“While we reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to humanity and await his return to save the world, the occasion should reawaken our passion to play a part in Ghana’s development and growth,” the post read.



Dr Bawumia further admonished all citizens to be circumspect in their celebrations of the festivities in accordance with observing all COVID-19 safety protocols.



