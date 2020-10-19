Business News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s economy recovering from coronavirus than anticipated – Akufo-Addo

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the Ghanaian economy has begun to recover faster from the novel Coronavirus than “initially anticipated”.



This, he indicated, is according to the Bank of Ghana’s assessment on Ghana's economy.



Delivering his 18th address to the nation on Sunday, October 18, he stated that “consumer confidence is bouncing back strongly, and is today above pre-lockdown levels”.



“Business confidence has also increased, reflecting the improving macroeconomic conditions, stability in the exchange rate, lower input prices, moderation in lending rates, and positive industry prospects.



“Consumer spending, industrial consumption of electricity and construction activities have all reached pre-lockdown levels, whilst tourist arrivals and port harbour activity are gradually edging upwards,” Akufo-Addo noted.



He, however, urged Ghanaians to continue to comply with the strict hygiene, mask-wearing and social distancing protocols that have become part.



“This is the surest way by which we can defeat the virus, and avoid a second wave of infections,” he observed.



Watch the President’s address below.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.