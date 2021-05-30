Ghana’s debt stock hits GH¢304.6bn

Business News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Latest figures from the Bank of Ghana’s Summary of Economic and Financial Data show that Ghana’s debt stock rose by GH¢13 billion to hit GH¢304.6 billion as of March 2021, representing 70.2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



The additional GH¢13 billion debt came about between December 2020 and March 2021.



The $3 billion Eurobond raised by the government in March substantially constituted to the GH¢13 billion rise in debt.



Ghana’s total debt stock, as of December 2020 was GH¢291.6 billion.



Of the total debt stock, the domestic debt is GH¢163.6 (37.3% of GDP) as of the end of March 2021.



It was GH¢149.8 billion in December 2020.



The external debt component was GH¢141 billion (37.7% of GDP).