Ghana's Thomas Kyei-Boateng appointed as CFO of ISACA

Business News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Ohenewaa Brown, Contributor

The global governing body of Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) has appointed Thomas Kyei-Boateng as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Mr. Kyei- Boateng, a seasoned strategic finance professional with a strong background across the finance spectrum in strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and investments, will be working with his colleagues at the global level to steer the affairs of the Association.



In a press release issued by ISACA, Kyei-Boateng, in his role as CFO will lead the finance team at the global technology association, which serves more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy worldwide.



His work will include advancing the alignment of ISACA’s finances with its strategic vision as well as investing in areas that position the organization for accelerated growth.



Kyei-Boateng most recently served as senior director of strategic finance at The College Board. His fifteen years of progressive experience in financial leadership at some of the world’s biggest organizations includes roles at Capital One Financial Corporation and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).



Kyei-Boateng received his MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management and obtained his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with First Class Honors from the University of Ghana.



“I am excited to join ISACA and lead the finance team to become the best possible partner to the rest of the organization as we continue to drive growth,” says Kyei-Boateng, who is originally from Ghana and now resides in the US.



“ISACA’s strong global presence is especially meaningful to me, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to be part of the work we do together to continue serving our members and help them leverage the positive power of technology in transformative ways.”



“ISACA’s resilience and strength, even in the face of current challenges facing the world, are largely a result of its people—employees and members—whose talents, expertise and passion drive our mission,” says David Samuelson, ISACA CEO.



“Our leadership team at ISACA plays an important role in furthering this mission.I am delighted to welcome Thomas to this group and look forward to his contributions in advancing the association’s continued global growth.”