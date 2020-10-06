Business News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana's Jubilee field reaches 300 million barrel mark

Economics Jubilee field

Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL), operator of the Jubilee and Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme (TEN) fields, has announced a significant milestone of 300 million barrels of oil production from the Jubilee field.



A statement issued by Tullow Ghana Limited said its partners; GNPC, Kosmos, Anadarko and Petro SA, were proud to be part of Ghana’s remarkable Jubilee story.



It said that with the support of the government, the Jubilee Field went from discovery to first Oil in just 40 months.



It said Tullow and its partners had invested US$10.8billion from 2007 to 2019 in the Jubilee Field and continue to invest in Ghana’s hydrocarbon resources.



"In the first half of 2020, Jubilee production averaged 84,700 bopd, and TEN production averaged 50,900 bopd with facility uptime on both FPSOs in excess of per cent," it added.



Mr. Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer, Tullow Oil Plc, said: "reaching 300 million barrels of oil produced from the Jubilee field is a significant moment for Ghana and for Tullow Oil."



He added that:"this could not have been achieved without the hard work and dedication of its employees and contractors and support and close co-operation with the Government and its Partners.”



He said Tullow Ghana commended stakeholders including the government, its Joint Venture Partners, Contractors and Suppliers, its Host Communities, its staff and the people for their collaboration and support in reaching the important milestone.

